The Boring Company to hold Engineering Demo Day in Bastrop

By

The Boring Company (TBC) plans to hold Engineering Demo Day later this month for Mechanical, Electrical, and software engineers interested in working in Bastrop, Texas.

“The Boring Company was founded to solve the problem of soul-destroying traffic by creating an underground network of tunnels. Today, we are creating the technology to increase tunneling speed and decrease costs by a factor of 10 or more with the ultimate goal of making Hyperloop adoption viable and enabling rapid transit across densely populated regions,” noted The Boring Company.

If you're a Mechanical, Electrical, or Software Engineer, come check us out!



We're holding an Engineering Demo Day on Sept 28th at our Bastrop, TX HQ. For an invitation to the event and an opportunity to explore joining our team, please submit here:https://t.co/MkubXdbzX3 pic.twitter.com/emVQrqPc2x — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) September 18, 2023

TBC’s Engineering Demo Day is scheduled for September 28th from 6 PM to 8 PM CT. Engineers interested in attending the event must register to receive an invitation. Unfortunately, The Boring Company is handing out a limited number of invitations.

Engineers who want an invitation to The Boring Company’s Engineering Demo Day can submit their information through the link in the company’s tweet about the event.

Last month, The Boring Company held a recruiting event for electrical technicians in Bastrop, Texas. The event invited electrical technicians opportunities to work with The Boring Company’s tunnel boring machine (TBM), Prufrock.

Last year, The Boring Company raised $675 million in Series C funding led by Vy Capital and Sequoia Capital. The tunneling company plans to use the $675 million investment to recruit, scale up machine production, and build more tunnels.

TBC’s biggest tunneling project is the Vegas Loop in Sin City. The company is working on tunnels leading to Encore and Westgate, which connect to the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) via TBC’s LVCC Loop. It recently proposed a tunnel to the Strat in Las Vegas.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

The Boring Company to hold Engineering Demo Day in Bastrop