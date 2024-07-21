Renewables have overtaken fossil fuel as Italy’s main power source

By

According to a statement last week from Italy’s grid operator, renewable energy overtook fossil fuels as the lead source of electricity generation in the first six months of the year.

Italian grid operator Terna announced the news in a press release on Thursday, noting that, for the first time, national electricity generation from renewable sources made up 43.8 percent of all energy demand in the first half of 2024. The record figure compares to just 34.9 percent during the same period in 2023, while fossil fuels saw a 19-percent decrease year over year, and coal production dropped steeply by 77.3 percent.

The increase in renewables was driven largely by hydroelectric power, which saw a record production increase of 64.8 percent year over year, for 25.92 TWh of electricity produced for the country. Meanwhile, renewables were also supported by major increases to wind and solar power generation, which jumped 29.2 percent and 18.2 percent, respectively, during the six-month period.

Solar power made up 30.8 percent of the energy breakdown, as followed by wind (10 percent), biomass (9.3 percent), and geothermal (3.1 percent) electricity generation.

While 88.5 percent of the energy demand was covered by national production, the other 11.5 percent came from electricity exchanged with foreign countries. Considering these together, a total of 52.5 percent of energy demand in Italy was covered by renewable energy sources between January and June.

In addition, hourly production from renewable energy sources topped a peak of 33.2 GW on June 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and installed solar and wind capacity in the country increased by 17.3 percent, or 6,831 MW, between June 2023 and 2024.

You can view the full press release from Terna here, or check out the grid operator’s monthly reports here.

The news follows similar electricity generation forecasts from the International Energy Agency (IEA) earlier this year, in which the organization has predicted that renewables will overtake coal as the world’s largest electricity source by early next year.

These forecasts included both utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) systems, and distributed solar and energy storage, such as Tesla’s Powerwall home batteries and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) program. It also included hydroelectric power sources, wind power from on-shore and off-shore projects, along with other, smaller sources including H2 production, concentrated solar power, ocean, bioenergy, and geothermal.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Renewables have overtaken fossil fuel as Italy’s main power source