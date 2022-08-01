Vitalik Buterin on Elon Musk, Mars, & AI.

By

Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, shared thoughts on how Elon Musk’s goal of going to Mars is a good thing for humanity.

“It’s an earnest attempt to unite humanity around an open frontier and positive-sum goals (man vs nature instead of man vs man), which reduces the chance we’ll create unfriendly AIs in an effort to go really fast to beat the other team

His response on Twitter was to Alexey Guzey, the executive director at New Science.

Guzey shared a January 2015 tweet from Elon Musk about funding research on artificial intelligence safety.

Guzey noted that Elon Musk is often bashed for being obsessed with Mars yet those who criticize him neglect that Elon Musk has funded initiatives for AI security, catalyzed AI, and pushed the topic in many of his interviews.

Uniting humanity around Mars would definitely help humanity as a whole. Buterin thinks it will reduce the chances that we’ll create unfriendly AIs.

I think he’s probably right. If we were all united, we wouldn’t be competing to see who can create the deadliest AI, weapons, or anything.

Elon Musk on building a civilization on Mars.

Elon Musk has said this in many interviews including on my podcast in July.

I think it’s important to share because we are at a point in civilization where we need to put aside our differences and unite as one.

“Well, first of all, I think it’s very important to emphasize that what really matters is getting a lot of people to Mars and enough equipment to make a city self-sustaining. I mean, certainly, whoever is there first, I suppose, will be famous but that’s not what’s important from a civilizational standpoint.”

“What we actually need is to make a self-sustaining city on Mars. That’s the critical threshold and we need to do that while civilization still has the ability to do so. And that ability to do so could end. It could end because of WW3, it could end because civilization just gradually peters out.”

“The arc of civilizations–the various sort of civilizations that have been on earth have not had a continuous upper trajectory. They rose, they peaked, and they fell.”

Vitalin Buterin is right. And so is Elon Musk.

