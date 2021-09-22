Volkswagen pairs with E.ON for 150 kW EV fast charger capable of energy storage

By

Volkswagen has announced that it will collaborate with German electric utility company E.ON to develop an electric vehicle fast charger that can charge two EVs simultaneously with 150 kW. The fast charger will also have energy storage capabilities thanks to a storage battery.

The first-ever E.ON “Drive Booster” has already gone live in Essen, Germany, where E.ON is based. The innovative dual-capability fast charger will not only give two electric vehicles up to 200 kilometers of range in just 15 minutes, but it will also store excess energy in its own integrated battery storage system, making fast charging easier and more affordable for operators and customers.

As Europe reigns as the EV king globally, charging solutions must become more innovative and convenient for owners. As more electric vehicles hit the road, more charging options must be readily available, but making these options affordable and easy to use is the ultimate challenge. E.ON Customer Solutions executive Patrick Lammers said the company’s focus was to eliminate the perception that EV chargers are not readily available, a widespread belief in the market which has contributed to some Germans opting for traditional gas-powered vehicles as opposed to an electric ones.

“The expansion of e-mobility is an important building block of the energy transition. In order to make electric vehicles more attractive, we need charging stations to be abundant and powerful,” Lammers said. “After all, around one-third of Germans choose not to buy electric vehicles because they believe there are not enough charging stations. I am proud that with the E.ON Drive Booster, we have an immediate and attractive offer for businesses and municipalities wanting to set up charging stations without spending a fortune.”

While the first Drive Booster has gone live in Essen, E.ON maintains that the new fast-charging column is available to order now, with no civil engineering work required. Due to the company’s ability to include a standard power connection like those found at any commonplace of business, there is no need for a long and drawn-out construction process. Operators can simply plug-and-play, and charging options will be immediately available for EV owners in the area. VW’s press release explains the ease of installation for the fast-charging column:

“A normal charging column can also be upgraded very easily to the Booster. It is therefore ideal for branching into new locations rapidly and cost-effectively. Installation is easy: Place it, plug it in, configure it online – a “plug-and-play” charging station. There is no need for costly adaptations to infrastructure or civil engineering work. All this makes fast charging easy, affordable, and possible anywhere.”

Volkswagen’s partnership with E.ON has helped launch its charging infrastructure as it continues to expand its global deployment of charging locations. “We are taking the expansion of charging infrastructure into our own hands and aiming to work with strong partners to bring about a fivefold increase in the number of fast chargers in Europe by 2025,” Thomas Schmall, Tech Board Member at VW AG and CEO of VW Group Components, said. “We are taking the expansion of charging infrastructure into our own hands and aiming to work with strong partners to bring about a fivefold increase in the number of fast chargers in Europe by 2025.”

