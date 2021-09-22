Lucid touts EPA range rating, says it will now build 520 Air Dream Editions

By

Lucid Group is moving one step closer to delivering the Air Dream Edition sedan to reservation holders today as the company announced that it has begun contacting customers to convert reservations into orders. 520 units of the Air Dream Edition sedan will be delivered to customers instead of the previous count of around 500 vehicles. Inspired by the recent performance of the car in EPA tests, the company is now planning to build a few more units than it had previously announced.

520 reservation holders for Lucid’s introductory vehicle will be able to finalize their orders starting today, celebrating its recent achievement as the only EV on the market to surpass the 500-mile range threshold. The company wrote:

“To celebrate our record-breaking, EPA official 520-mile range achievement — we’re increasing total production of the fully-reserved Dream Edition to 520 vehicles. This means we’ll be able to custom build and deliver the world’s most advanced luxury EV to a limited number of customers on the Dream Edition waitlist.” Lucid Air Dream gets massive 520-mile range rating in preliminary EPA tests

Previously, Lucid stated that it would build around 500 units of the Air Dream edition. Due to its performance in EPA range tests, the automaker is now bumping that number to 520 units.

Last week, Lucid and the EPA confirmed that the Air Dream Edition R trim had achieved 520-miles of all-electric range, beating its closest competitor, the Model S Long Range, by over 100 miles. Lucid now holds the top six spots in the EPA’s EV range rating rankings.

In addition to the announcement of Lucid confirming and finalizing vehicle orders with reservation holders, the company also announced that it would be expanding its exterior colorways to include the stunning shade of Zenith Red. This decision was brought on by customers, who requested that Lucid include the near-crimson shade on the Air Dream Edition. This expands the possible colors from three to four, including Zenith Red, Infinite Black, Stellar White, or the Dream Edition-exclusive Eureka Gold. Dream Edition vehicles will all come with the premium Santa Monica interior theme.

Finally, Lucid confirmed that its Production Preview event set for next week is a go. The event is set to give customers, media members, and other guests an exclusive look at Lucid’s powertrain manufacturing processes, along with test drives in the Air.

Lucid touts EPA range rating, says it will now build 520 Air Dream Editions