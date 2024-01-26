By

Volkswagen recently announced that VW Model Year (MY) 2023 and 2024 ID.4 units with SK On battery components qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) full $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles.

The 2023 ID.4 starts with an MSRP of $38,995 for the Standard variant, which has a 62 kWh battery and an EPA-estimated range of 209 miles. Volkswagen sells the 2023 ID.4 with two battery and powertrain options. The ID.4 Pro has an 82 kWh battery with an EPA-estimated range of 275 miles.

Only VW ID.4 units with batteries from SK On qualify for federal tax credits. Volkswagen ID.4 EVs with LG batteries do not qualify.

Customers interested in purchasing a MY 2023 or MY 2024 ID.4 EV may choose to apply the tax credit as a down payment for the vehicle. The VW ID.4 is eligible for an EV tax credit at the point of sale by transferring the tax incentive to participating dealers.

Volkswagen cautions that qualification for MY 2024 ID.4 units is subject to change because its eligibility depends on batteries not yet produced. The current qualification of MY 2024 ID.4 units is based on existing battery supplies.

VW is optimistic that the MY24 ID.4 EV will qualify for the entire year of 2024. It will inform customers about updates to the My 2024 ID.4’s qualifications.

The German automaker noted in its announcements that eligibility for the IRA’s tax incentive makes the VW ID.4’s price range competitive with conventional compact SUVs. It also highlighted that Volkswagen is the only foreign automaker to qualify for the full EV tax credit without taking advantage of any loopholes.

“This is great news for consumers in the U.S. because it expands the choice of truly affordable EVs. The ID.4 is already one of the lowest-priced electric SUVs on the market, and the $7,500 Federal Tax Credit makes it even more attainable.

“This shows that we made the right decision to localize [the] assembly of the ID.4 in Tennessee and invest even further in battery production, components, and innovation. Every ID.4 sold supports thousands of American jobs and helps advance our goal of a carbon-neutral future,” said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America.

