Stellantis acquires AI tech of CloudMade to boost software strategy

Stellantis N.V. acquired CloudMade’s artificial intelligence (AI) framework, machine learning models, and intellectual property rights and patents. CloudMade develops smart and innovative big-data automotive solutions.

According to the legacy automaker, CloudMade’s AI-powered framework with integrated graphical interfaces is an industry-leading cloud and software development kit for collecting and analyzing automotive data sets. Stellantis adds that CloudMade’s AI-backed technology has been used as a reference point to transform in-car mobility user experiences for the past decade.

Stellatnis plans to use CloudMade’s AI-powered technology to further develop its STLA SmartCockpit in the mid-term, a software offering part of the automaker’s DareForward 2030.

“The acquisition of CloudMade’s pioneering AI capabilities will accelerate our development journey on STLA SmartCockpit and help us deliver our Dare Forward 2030 goals,” said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer. “Thanks to this adaptable technology and leveraging our growing connected car parc, we will create intelligent mobility solutions faster and with more flexibility to delight our customers with in-vehicle and mobile experience personalization.”

In 2022, Stellantis turned to India to develop STLA SmartCockpit in the short term. The company planned to build a software center in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

The legacy OEM aims to make the STLA SmartCockpit’s next-generation interface a more natural way of interacting with Stellantis vehicles. The STLA SmartCockpit will be powered by the Mobile Drive joint venture between Stellantis and Foxconn.

