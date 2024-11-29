By

The Volkswagen-SAIC joint venture is reportedly selling its assembly plant in Xinjiang, China, which has been linked to Uyghur forced labor.

The assembly plant in Xinjiang has been criticized by right groups and Western lawmakers who have alleged the use of forced labor in the region. Forbes confirmed that Volkswagen and SAIC sold assets to the Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (SMVIC) after extending their joint venture.

Earlier this week, Volkswagen and SAIC extended their joint venture agreement from 2030 to 2040, after 40 years of collaboration. Both parties extended the agreement to continue their plans for new products that would see launches past 2030.

Volkswagen stated that its extended agreement with Chinese automaker SAIC aligns with its “In China, for China” strategy.

“We are accelerating the transformation of SAIC-Volkswagen in line with our ‘In China, for China’ strategy on all levels, bringing a new generation of electrified vehicles onto the road by 2026. This ensures that our partnership is economically and technologically future-proof,” said Ralf Brandstätter, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG for China.

The Volkswagen-SAIC joint venture wants to gradually optimize its production network in China, focusing on efficiency and cost-effectiveness. As such, the joint venture is restructuring many facilities, reducing internal combustion production and converting some to EV production. It is also considering “alternative economic solutions” for some production sites.

“While many SVW sites are being, or have already been, converted to produce electric vehicles based on customer demand, alternative economic solutions will be examined in individual cases. This also applies to the joint venture site in Urumqi. Due to economic reasons, the site has now been sold by the joint venture as part of the realignment. The same applies to the test tracks in Turpan and Anting,” stated Volkswagen Group in a press release.

The Volkswagen-SAIC joint venture aims to launch 18 new models in the auto market, offering a mix of all-electric vehicles, range-extender cars, and plug-in hybrids. From the 18 new models, 15 vehicles will be developed exclusively for the Chinese market.

