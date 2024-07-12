By

Volkswagen’s battery company PowerCo will mass produce solid-state batteries based on QuantumScape technology platform.

“With this cooperation, we aim to bring the most sustainable and cutting-edge battery cells to our customers,” said Frank Blome, CEO of PowerCo. “We have been collaborating and testing QuantumScape prototype cells for years now and we are looking forward to bringing this technology of the future into series production. QuantumScape’s technology is poised to enter a pivotal stage where PowerCo’s specialized expertise, resources and global factories can help facilitate the transition to industrial-scale production.”

VW’s PowerCo and QuantumScape signed an agreement to industrialize the latter’s next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. As per the agreement, QuantumScape will grant PowerCo a non-exclusive license to mass produce its solid-state batteries “upon satisfactory technical progress and certain royalty payments.”

With the non-exclusive license, PowerCo may produce up to 40 GWh of QuatumScape’s solid-state batteries annually. The Volkswagen company may opt to expand production up to 80 GWh annually, enough to manufacture one million electric cars per year.

“QuantumScape’s technology platform is based on the company’s proprietary solid-state ceramic separator, which enables the use of a pure lithium-metal anode – a transformative innovation that is designed for exceptional energy and power density, fast charging and a robust safety profile. Together, the companies will target a product that will be scaled-up for integration in a Volkswagen Group vehicle series,” explained QuantumScape.

Besides Volkswagen, Toyota, Honda, and many more automakers have invested in the research and development of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. Tesla remains an outlier in the technology. Solid-state batteries are expected to have great benefits, including increased density, faster charging, and increased driving range. Volkswagen’s agreement with QuantumScape suggests that solid-state batteries may finally reach the electric car production lines and eventually hit the road. However, only time will tell.

