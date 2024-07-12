By

Panasonic Energy and the University of Kansas (KU) are teaming up to develop EV battery technology and local talent.

Panasonic Energy aims to promote next-generation battery technologies with KU. The university is equipped with an energy and battery-related research lab with high-level capabilities. KU’s facility and collaboration with Panasonic Energy make it the ideal environment to nurture local talent.

“In the wake of the 2011 University Engineering Initiative Act, Kansas has been producing engineering graduates to meet industry demand, with KU playing a key role in this initiative,” noted KU. “This partnership aims to help promote the regional development of Kansas and achieve a sustainable society.”

Panasonic Energy is constructing its second North American battery factory near KU in the city of De Soto. When it is finished, the De Soto factory is expected to be the largest battery manufacturing plant in the world. It will focus on producing 2170 cells, utilizing some of the lessons Panasonic learned from Tesla Giga Nevada.

The Japanese company expected production to start at the new facility by the end of March 2025. Panasonic Energy estimates that the De Soto battery plant will have an annual production capacity of approximately 30GWh.

