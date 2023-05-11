Volvo EX30 photos leak before debut of small electric SUV

By

Volvo recently teased the debut of the EX30, a small all-electric SUV. Before its debut, a patent leaked some details about the Volvo EX30.

The Volvo EX30 will launch globally on June 7, 2023, at 13:30 CEST. The Volvo EX30 will be available to order or pre-order on the day of its debut in select markets.

“So keep your eyes peeled, as we’ll reveal a lot more details on our new small SUV in coming weeks. Thinking small is one of our biggest ideas,” noted Volvo in its announcement.

Patent photos of the EX30 leaked online. The images hinted that the all-electric SUV might be similar to Volvo’s electric EX90 SUV–but smaller. The EX90 has three rows of seats and uses a dual-motor all-wheel drive system. The massive electric SUV has a 111 kWh battery and an estimated WLTP range of 300 miles.

The Volvo EX30 might be a more affordable version of the EX90. Launching a more affordable, smaller version of its massive SUV is strategic. Many automakers have not only started producing electric vehicles but are also starting to develop compact or smaller cars in their EV lineups.

Tesla has been talking about a $25,000 compact vehicle for a few years and has started teasing its launch this year. In Master Plan Part 3, Tesla hinted at a compact vehicle with a 53 kWh battery pack and LFP batteries. Netizens call Tesla’s upcoming compact car the Model 2.

However, in March, Volkswagen beat Tesla to the punch when it announced the launch of the electric ID.2 compact car. The ID.2’s design was inspired by Volkswagen’s popular Golf vehicle. The all-electric vehicle is estimated to have 450 km of range and have a starting price of less than €25,000 ($27,433.38).

The Volvo EX30 might not be as small or compact as the Tesla Model 2 or Volkswagen ID.2. However, as a small SUV, it might garner some support from EV consumers. The global small SUV market was valued at $551.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a company annual growth rate (CAGR) of .33% between 2022 to 2028. The EX30 might be a good chance for Volvo to get a foothold in the small electric SUV market.

