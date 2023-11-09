Watch Tesla Cybertruck speed around Fremont Test Track

By

Two Tesla Cybertrucks were spotted speeding around the Fremont Test Track in Northern California.

It does not appear that the Cybertrucks were testing acceleration, but the pickups were running spirited laps outside of the Fremont plant.

Tesla has been running the Cybertruck on public roads for months, giving us all a look at what the pickup will most likely look like when it begins deliveries later this month.

However, and very surprisingly, we have not seen any of the test units zip off using the instant torque that EVs are so known for. Tesla has flexed impressive performance with the Cybertruck, stating that it will have acceleration of 0-60 MPH in “as little as 2.9 seconds.”

While we still have not seen the full capabilities of the Cybertruck’s acceleration (at least it does not seem like this is the maximum capability), we did get a look at the pickup running some pretty quick laps around the Fremont Test Track.

This is not the first time we’ve seen the Cybertruck zip around the Test Track, either.

Tesla has run testing at Fremont with the Cybertruck on the track in both April and August.

There have been some rumors circulating about the potential performance capabilities of the Cybertruck, and CEO Elon Musk teased a “kick-ass” Performance trim that will be available to those who end up purchasing the pickup.

In terms of performance, some people have said that the Cybertruck will rival that of the Plaid Model X, which goes from 0-60 MPH in just 2.5 seconds.

Musk and Tesla confirmed that the Cybertruck ramp will be a challenge during the most recent Earnings Call:

“I’ve driven the car. It’s an amazing product. I do want to emphasize that there will be enormous challenges in reaching volume production with the Cybertruck and then in making a Cybertruck cash flow positive. This is simply normal for — when you’ve got a product with a lot of new technology or any new — brand-new vehicle program, but especially one that is as different and advanced as the Cybertruck, you will have problems proportionate to how many new things you’re trying to solve at scale.”

Check out the Cybertruck zipping around the Fremont Test Track below:

