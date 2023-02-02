Wyoming embattled over EV infrastructure placement

By

The State of Wyoming and the federal government are embattled over where the State should place electric vehicle infrastructure.

Despite the news that broke last month that Wyoming was considering banning EVs instead of gas vehicles as many other states have, Wyoming may be far less “anti-EV” than one would think. And perhaps in the best showing of this, according to EnergyWire, the State remains staunchly in support of placing EV infrastructure. Still, the federal government currently denied its proposed location of chargers.

The directive set by the Biden Administration, as early as 2021, was clear — EV chargers should be placed every 50 miles along U.S. interstates, ensuring that Americans are never too far from a charger for their vehicle. In concept, this sounds like a good idea, but representatives in the Wyoming State Legislature believe it is counterintuitive.

Wyoming is an incredibly unique state, with its vast tracts of open land and numerous examples of natural beauty; it is the pinnacle of a state people love to visit but not live in. Hence, the State of Wyoming proposed that EV chargers be placed in locations where most Americans want to go, en route to national parks, state parks, and the mountains that bring thousands of visitors. However, if one were to take a look at a map of the State, none of the locations the State listed are easily accessible from an Interstate, such as I-80 or I-90.

In September of last year, Wyoming’s plan was rejected, as the government remained entrenched in the idea of placing chargers every 50 miles, going as far as threatening to cut funding for other projects in Wyoming. But in perhaps the most cowboy response the federal government has received in the past 100 years, Wyoming didn’t seem to care.

According to Alternative Fuels Data Center statistics, Wyoming has 81 EV charging station locations, more than only Alaska (57), North Dakota (78), and South Dakota (73).

It should be noted that Wyoming’s EV charger plan still does include the placement of some EV chargers along Interstates, and in fact, Wyoming is currently in the process of constructing seven of them. However, the State has declined an equal number of chargers, meaning numerous proposed charging locations, both proposed by the feds and not, will not receive funding.

The Department of Transportation was not immediately available to comment to Teslarati regarding the situation in Wyoming.

That takes us to today, with Wyoming still hopelessly embattled and the Department of Transportation’s Pete Buttigieg remaining silent on the issue. In the meantime, the number of all EV chargers in the State (including those placed by Tesla) can be counted on your fingers and toes.

While some Wyoming residents seem interested in the prospect of EV ownership, or, as pointed out by EnergyWire, currently own EVs, they remain hopelessly without the necessary infrastructure or a solution on the horizon.

