The Biden-Harris Administration opened applications for the Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator, which provides up to $100 million in Federal funding to build a reliable electric vehicle infrastructure.

The fund will provide support to repair and replace existing non-operational electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the United States. The United States Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center (AFDC) Station Locator has identified offline EV chargers nationwide.

The AFDC Station Locator labels offline EV chargers as temporarily unavailable for various reasons, including routine maintenance and power issues. As of September 11, 2023, the AFDC identified 151,506 public charging stations, and 6,261, or 4.1%, were labeled temporarily unavailable.

“Charging your electric vehicle should be as easy and convenient as filling up a gas tank – and this investment will make our EV charging network more reliable, full stop. We’re building a bigger EV charging network to keep up with driver demand, and we’re also going to make sure the currently available network is working when you need a charge,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt.

The Biden-Harris Administration invites eligible applicants and projects to apply for aid from the $100 million fund under the Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator. A Notice of Funding Opportunity was published today, September 13, 2023. Applications are due November 13, 2023.

The $100 million provision allotted to build a more reliable EV infrastructure is the first round of funding set aside for grants to states and localities requiring aid to deploy EV charging infrastructure. The Biden-Harris Administration provided $5 billion to the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Federal Highway Administration was assigned to administer the $5 billion fund with the direction to set aside 10% of the fund for grants to States and localities. The Biden-Harris Administration has allotted $2.5 billion to expand and build new EV charging and alternative fuel stations in communities, highways, interstates, and major roads. The $2.5 fund falls under the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program.

