By

Recent comments from Elon Musk have suggested that xAI will soon be releasing a dedicated app for its large language model (LLM), Grok, which is currently deployed on social media platform X. A standalone app could help Grok reach more users beyond X.

Elon Musk’s xAI may be a newcomer to the artificial intelligence segment, but its influence has grown significantly in the previous months. A huge part of xAI’s growing prominence is due to Grok, since the large language model has real-time access to data on X posts. Grok, however, is fully tied to X’s ecosystem for now.

These concerns were recently voiced on X, with Grok users noting that a standalone app would be beneficial for the large language model’s user experience. As noted by user @battleangelviv, Grok’s current setup still has room for improvement since some users who wish to use the large language model may easily get distracted by their X feed.

Coming soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2024

Elon Musk responded with a quick “Coming soon,” suggesting that xAI is working on a standalone Grok app. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s comment was received positively by X users, several of whom noted that Grok could potentially even work as a capable search engine alternative once it is shipped as a standalone service.

Today, Grok simply feels like an extra feature that is bundled with an X Premium subscription. While this is true, it does temper down the significance of Grok to users. Packaging the large language model as a standalone solution that rivals OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude AI, and Google’s Gemini could potentially make Grok a more mainstream LLM option.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

xAI’s standalone Grok app is coming soon: Musk