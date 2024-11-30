By

The Thailand government recently cleared BYD of wrongful discount practices. However, the Chinese automaker’s local distributor was fined.

In July, the Thai government’s Consumer Protection Board launched a probe into BYD’s local distributor, Rever Automotive. It had received a complaint alleging that Rever Automotive might be misleading customers about vehicle prices.

BYD holds a 20% stake in Rever. The local distributor was accused making customers think that car prices would increase after discount campaigns ended. Instead, Rever would cut the prices even further, leaving many customers feeling sour about their purchases. In some cases, customers would lose out on $9,000 in discounts.

The Board fined Rever Automotive and one of its executives with a total of $3498 for not disclosing the prices of the giveaways. However, it also concluded that BYD’s discount campaigns did not violate advertising laws, since the campaigns resulted in actual price cuts.

BYD has invested heavily in Thailand’s electric vehicle market this year. In March, the Chinese automaker announced plans to establish a vehicle production plant in Thailand. Earlier this month. BYD launched its premium all-electric DENZA D9 MPV in Thailand.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

BYD cleared of wrongful discount practices in Thailand