By

The Lucid Air now comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay. Android Auto is also compatible with the Air.

In July 2022, a Lucid Air was spotted testing Apply CarPlay—the first hint of the feature’s launch. At the time, Apple CarPlay was expected to launch in Lucid Air vehicles by late 2022. Now, every Lucid Air comes standard with Apple CarPlay.

“Say hello, to the smarter and safer way to use your iPhone in the Lucid Air,” noted the EV startup’s website. “Get directions, make phone calls, respond to text messages, enjoy your favorite music, and more—all on the Glass Cockpit display.”

Lucid’s Glass Cockpit display is a 34-inch, 5K floating screen. The screen is supposed to curve, “sweeping” around the driver. The Glass Cockpit display will show the driver essential information, including vehicle controls, driving details, navigation, and media. Lucid states that it also has a retractable Pilot Panel at the center of the console for “deeper-level controls.”

It will be interesting to see how well Apple CarPlay and Lucid’s Glass Cockpit work together. During WWDC 2022, Apple announced its next-gen CarPlay software intending to reinvent the in-car experience. One of the most significant changes coming to Apple CarPlay is the full integration of basic car functions like climate controls or radio tuning. Although, the Lucid Air’s built-in Alexa for in-car controls might conflict with the next-gen CarPlay’s capability to fully integrate basic car functions.

Apple’s next-gen CarPlay is expected to launch in late 2023, so the Lucid Air might be sporting the original version. The tech giant teased some auto brands that might launch the next-gen Apple CarPlay in vehicles, including Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Polestar, and Honda. Time will tell if Lucid will also fully utilize CarPlay’s capabilities.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Apple CarPlay now standard in every Lucid Air