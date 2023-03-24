Twitter Blue goes live worldwide for $7 a month

By

Twitter Blue—or as Elon Musk calls it, Twitter Verified—is now available worldwide for a monthly subscription fee of $7 a month. Twitter Blue’s official relaunch is cheaper but does come with some caveats.

In October 2022, there were reports that Twitter planned to charge verified users $20 per month. At the time, horror novelist Stephen King expressed strong feelings about paying $20 monthly for Twitter Blue.

“$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron,” said King.

Twitter Verified now available worldwide! https://t.co/SxUhUWJbmR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2023

Elon Musk explained that paid subscriptions allow Twitter to pay bills. He reasoned that the social media company could not rely solely on advertisers and that the subscriptions would provide another income stream for Twitter. Following King’s tweet, Musk floated the idea of charging $8 for a Twitter Blue subscription instead.

Before the current relaunch, Twitter Blue’s subscription was $8 a month. Now, Twitter lowered Blue’s subscription price by a dollar, offering it for $7 instead. Subscribers can save a few more bucks if they purchase Twitter Blue’s Annual Plan rather than its Monthly Plan.

With Twitter Blue, users have access to the following features:

Ability to edit Tweets

1080p video uploads

Reader

Custom Navigation

Bookmark Folders

Top Articles

Capability to Post longer videos

Early Access to select new features from Twitter Blue Labs

Two features are not currently available with Twitter Blue but are tagged as “coming soon.” One of the features coming soon is a priority in replies, mentions, and research. The other has to do with ads, which the social media has also slightly changed from the previous iteration of Twitter Blue.

Previously, Elon Musk teased that a Twitter Blue subscription would mean zero advertisements for verified users. Now, Twitter Blue offers only 50% fewer ads in a user’s home timeline. As of this writing, the ad feature is not available.

