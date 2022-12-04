Apple fully resumes Twitter advertisements: Elon Musk

By

Tesla CEO and new Twitter owner Elon Musk shared a number of optimistic updates about the social media company’s advertisers recently. Musk noted that Apple Inc. has now “fully resumed” its advertisements on Twitter. E-commerce giant Amazon is reportedly planning on increasing its Twitter ad spend as well.

The update on Apple’s Twitter advertisements was shared by Musk during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Saturday. In his comments, Musk mentioned that Apple is actually Twitter’s largest advertiser. Musk extended his appreciation for the platform’s returning advertisers as well. “Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter,” Musk noted in a post.

Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

Musk’s comments about Apple have closed the chapter on Twitter and the tech giant’s seemingly brewing feud. Last week, Musk noted that Apple had threatened to withold the social media platform from its App Store. A meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook cleared up any misunderstandings about the matter, according to a later post from Musk.

“Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so,” Musk noted.

More information on this per a source familiar: Amazon continued advertising on Twitter throughout the recent turmoil, although some campaigns were paused. The company is looking to increase it's ad spend to $100m a year, as stated in my prior tweet. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) December 4, 2022

Apple seems to be just one of the advertisers returning to Twitter. Citing a source familiar with the matter, Zoe Schiffer of Platformer News noted that Amazon is now looking to increase its ad spend on Twitter to $100 million per year. If accurate, this is good news for Musk’s social media company as it suggests that the turmoil that resulted from his takeover is now tapering down.

Musk’s turbulent takeover of Twitter has resulted in a number of companies pausing their ad campaigns on the social media platform. These included Tesla’s rivals in the automotive sector, such as General Motors, Volkswagen, and Audi, as well as other notable companies such as Pfizer and General Mills.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Apple fully resumes Twitter advertisements: Elon Musk