Aptera’s refreshing sustainability strategy puts customers at the forefront

In an exclusive interview with Teslarati, Aptera Co-CEO Chris Anthony stressed how his company makes cars sustainable in the dirty automotive industry.

Talking with Aptera Co-CEO Chris Anthony, the company leader stressed the importance of sustainability within the lifespan of the vehicles that he hopes will last 50 years or more. His core ideology was not to use sustainable materials but to use fewer materials in the first place. But what does this look like in implementation?

When the layman sees an Aptera vehicle for the first time, you will likely receive a mixed response. While some may gawk at the vehicle’s striking design, others can find it weird or strange, my father calling it “the hippy space wagon.” The vehicle’s design choices are controversial, to say the least.

Chris Anthony clarified that efficiency was a top concern for the company. By making the most efficient vehicle in the world, drivers can use less energy, limit transportation costs, and travel further without needing to charge. But in engineering such an efficient vehicle, they have also designed an incredibly sustainable option.

First of all, the efficiency of the vehicle’s movement ultimately means less energy needs to be created. But even the vehicle’s contentious three-wheeled figure contributes to its sustainability goals.

Aptera’s use of one less wheel means the car is far lighter and requires fewer components to function. Furthermore, its recycled composite body panels reduce the weight and materials required. And even the vehicle’s minimalistic cabin design lends itself to this mission: to reduce weight and materials used. For Chirs Anthony, the most sustainable material in the world is the material not mined or created.

Each of these design choices adds up and means that the Aptera requires roughly 30 percent of the materials of an average vehicle. And while not immediately visible, drivers will quickly appreciate the low operating costs and reduced carbon emissions. But Aptera’s sustainability mission and its benefits go much further than that.

Repairability is another critical component of how sustainable a vehicle is. If when something breaks, you cannot replace it or can’t replace it quickly, many consumers either choose to or are forced to get rid of a product entirely and get a new one. That is not the case with Aptera.

Do you want to expand your battery to get more range or to replace a dying one? You can do that with Aptera. Do you want to replace the infotainment screen? You can do that. Replace motors? Yep. The CEO made it clear that through the company’s “right to repair” mentality, Aptera would support consumers in their efforts to keep their vehicle on the road, no matter if the vehicle is in or out of warranty.

While this has traditionally been a feature from most automakers, as some have electrified, they have begun to lock down their repair processes, making it harder to keep your vehicle on the road.

Overall, Aptera might not just be making the most efficient production vehicle in the world, but they may also be making the most sustainable. A bold goal as electrified transportation attempts to better the industry that rejected it for so long.

