Audi to announce EV production plans in Mexico: report

German luxury carmaker Audi is reportedly set to announce its intentions to start electric vehicle production in Mexico. An announcement for the effort is expected later this month. The move aligns Audi with other prominent car manufacturers that are increasing their presence in Mexico.

Audi, which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen, has been manufacturing the Audi Q5, a compact SUV, in the state of Puebla, Mexico since 2016. A hybrid variant was later introduced as well.

An announcement on Audi’s expansion plans is expected to be done around July 18. Audi’s announcement regarding the expansion of its electric vehicle production will take place on July 18 at the San Jose Chiapa plant in Puebla, as per insiders who reportedly provided information to Reuters.

But while the idea of an Audi plant in Mexico is pretty exciting, the German automaker appears to be tight-lipped about the idea. Interestingly enough, a company spokesperson in Germany denied any plans of such nature when asked for a comment about the matter, at least for now.

“There is no announcement planned, and we cannot confirm any business trips or announcements,” the spokesperson said.

That being said, the spokesperson also noted that Audi is looking to produce at least one electric vehicle by 2030 in each of its global production sites. Such a goal is conservative relative to the targets of pure EV makers like Tesla, but it is a step towards sustainable transportation.

It should be noted that Puebla is already home to a Volkswagen automobile plant, one of the largest in Mexico. Numerous suppliers of automotive parts are also present in the area.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador disclosed last month that additional investments in Puebla’s automotive industry were on the horizon. The exact amount of Audi’s investment remains unclear. The Ministry of Economy in Puebla did not respond to requests for comments, and Volkswagen in Mexico declined to provide a statement.

Audi to announce EV production plans in Mexico: report