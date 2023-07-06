Tesla Cybertruck smoothly cruises through the 280 in Palo Alto

By

The Tesla Cybertruck was spotted smoothly cruising through the 280 in Palo Alto, showing off its cushy suspension and headlights.

Cybertruck fan @greggertruck spotted the all-electric pickup in Palo Alto and took a quick snippet. The fan commented on the Cybertruck’s suspension and mentioned it looked “CUSH.”

The Cybertruck looked like it was floating or gliding on the road in @greggertruck’s video, hinting that the pickup truck would be a smooth ride for owners. The brief clip also showed the Cybertruck’s front headlights in action, adding to its post-apocalyptic vibe.

Cybertruck cruising the 280 in Fremont! That suspension looks CUSH @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ZyGVEtyScX — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) July 6, 2023

Over the past few weeks, the Tesla Cybertruck with the camouflage wrap has been spotted out in the wild. The Cybertruck’s frequent sightings tease the start of pre-production and the upcoming first delivery event. Elon Musk and Tesla plan to hold the first delivery event for the Cybertruck by the end of the year.

Tesla has been preparing for Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas since the beginning of the year. The company already installed the equipment for Giga Texas’ Cybertruck assembly line. In late June, news broke that Tesla would move staff from the Model Y production line to the Cybertruck assembly line. The employee shift will occur as Tesla pauses the Model Y line in Texas for upgrades. A report based on information from Tesla suppliers teased that Tesla plans to build 375,000 Cybertruck units yearly.

