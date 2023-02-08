Bank of America introduces residential EV charger financing

By

Bank of America made a drastic step forward today to make at-home residential electric vehicle chargers an easier purchase for car buyers.

BoA said it would allow consumers the option to finance residential electric vehicle chargers alongside their auto loans through the bank. The decision was based on the client’s wishes to have an easier, more streamlined solution for making EV ownership and driving more convenient.

The option of letting consumers finance the chargers will ultimately fall into the hands of dealers and manufacturers, the company said. However, its goal is to give customers easier access to at-home charging solutions as the United States EV infrastructure continues to grow under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“We aim to help people ‘go electric’ by providing financing for this critical accessory, which allows clients to charge their vehicles in their own homes and at convenient times,” Head of Consumer Vehicle Products for BoA, Fabien Thierry, said.

With the nationwide EV outlook expected to reach 26.4 million units by the end of the decade, Thierry said the IRA helps make electric options more appealing to consumers. However, it is no secret that where the sector is falling behind is with charging applications in both residential and commercial settings.

The IRA has set aside $7.5 billion to build out a national network of EV chargers. The White House said the chargers would likely be placed along heavily traveled highways that would suit long-distance travel, as well as in residential communities.

With at-home charging solutions costing as little as $300 and as much as several thousand dollars, the addition of BoA’s financing options for these plug-ins is helpful as they can alleviate the initial cost of buying an EV.

According to Kelley Blue Book, average new EV prices were $61,448 at the end of December, with new data expected to be released in the coming days. This was a $3,594, or a 5.5 percent decrease from November. This is not indicative of the actual cost of many new EVs, as the Chevrolet Bolt EV costs less than $30,000, for example.

BoA has made numerous strides to facilitate the transition to EVs, including a partnership with Electrify America to “more than double the number of financial centers equipped with electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by the end of 2023,” offering $4,000 or the purchase or $2,000 for the lease of an EV by a BoA employee, and an agreement with Polestar and Lucid Group for exclusive finance and lease offerings.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Bank of America introduces residential EV charger financing