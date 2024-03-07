Biden Administration requests feedback on EV Charging Standards

By

The Biden-Harris Administration announced a Request for Information (RFI) to gather feedback on Federal standards for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The RFI seeks feedback from stakeholders on updating the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) minimum standards and requirements for EV charging stations to allow new technology and continue innovation. The feedback is necessary now that most automakers announced the adoption of the North American Charging Standard (NACS) or J3400. SAE International also recently made it possible for any supplier or manufacturer to use, manufacture, and deploy NACS connectors.

With the RFI, the FHWA, the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, and the Department of Energy seek information in the areas listed below.

Expectations surrounding market availability for J3400 within EVs and EV chargers Technical compatibility of J3400 with existing regulations Considerations regarding challenges and benefits of the implementation of J3400 at charging stations Market demands for the continued availability of Combined Charging System (CCS) and J1772 connectors Potential options for performance-based standards that can reduce the need for future regulatory updates or changes as technology evolves.

The main purpose of the RFI is to understand the type of connectors that will be used at federally funded EV chargers. At present, the FHWA allows alternative connectors for federally funded DC fast chargers as long as they also have a Combined Charging System (CCS) connector.

“As EV charging technology continues to rapidly evolve, we want to ensure our federal standards for EV charging keep pace with private sector innovation, adapt to a quickly evolving industry, and meet the needs of EV drivers.

“This RFI will help us gather important feedback from our federal, state, local, and private partners to inform potential updates to our federal standards with those goals in mind,” said FHWA Administrator Shailen Bhatt.

Ford recently announced access to Tesla Supercharger stations for the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E thanks to its Fast Charging Adaptor. Tesla aims to open its Supercharger stations to other legacy and EV-only companies this month through NACS adaptors.

Biden Administration requests feedback on EV Charging Standards