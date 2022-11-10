Tesla exec Afshar now at SpaceX: report

By

Tesla executive Omead Afshar has been named vice president of Starship production at SpaceX, Bloomberg reported. Previously, Afshar led operations at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas, which opened in April with a Cyber Rodeo grand opening celebration. He also oversaw the construction and production of Giga Texas.

Giga Texas using rainwater to save 7.5 million gallons of potable city water! A year! Check out https://t.co/rB0HZywpnD for more pic.twitter.com/ECM7gOsYod — Omead Afshar (@omead) May 6, 2022

Two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Afshar was working on Starship and had been named vice president of Starship production. Currently, his LinkedIn and Twitter profiles haven’t been updated with his new position.

In July, reports of an internal investigation at Tesla with a focus on Afshar circulated.

According to unidentified sources, Afshar was involved in a plan to purchase hard-to-get construction materials that were identified as suspicious. The sources said that Tesla had already fired employees and had planned to part ways with Afshar, probably through a leave of absence.

