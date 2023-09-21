BrightDrop Zevo electric vans rolling out in Ryder fleets

By

The latest Brightdrop Zevo 600 electric vans (EVs) rolled out at Ryder facilities across the United States recently.

Ryder System, Inc. is an American transportation and logistics company best known for its fleet of commercial rental trucks. Commonly known as “Ryder,” the company specializes in fleet, supply chain, and transportation management.

In April 2023, it announced plans to introduce 4,000 BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 electric vans to the Ryde fleet through 2025. Ryder planned to include the BrightDrop electric vans in its lease and rental fleet. The transportation and logistics company expected to receive 200 BrightDrop Zevo EVs by the end of this year.

“Electrifying commercial fleets can reduce operating emissions without sacrificing range, safety, or performance,” said Steve Hornyak, chief commercial officer for BrightDrop. “By adding BrightDrop EVs to its fleet offerings, Ryder is helping make electrification possible for companies big and small.”

As of September 20, 2023, BrightDrop delivered its first batch of Zevo 600 electric vans to Ryder. Electric vans will be added to Ryder’s California, Texas, and New York facilities. The BrightDrop Zevos are available for rent and come with flexible vehicle insurance coverage, around-the-clock roadside assistance, single-source maintenance, geotagging for tracking/monitoring vehicle usage, and other features. Below are the specific locations where Ryder’s BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric vans are available.

Southern California (Santa Fe Springs)

Northern California (Hayward)

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (Saginaw)

New York (Long Island City)

Ryder hosted “Ride&Drive” events showcasing the BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric vans and EV chargers from ChargePoint. ChargePoint provides the charging infrastructure for Ryder facilities. The events allowed customers to familiarize themselves with the BrightDrop electric vans.

“Working with companies such as BrightDrop keeps Ryder at the forefront of identifying and testing advanced and emerging vehicle technology, and we’re excited to incorporate these new EVs into our fleet,” says Tom Havens, president of fleet management solutions for Ryder. “Through our partnerships with technology providers and equipment manufacturers, Ryder can offer commercial fleet management solutions that drive sustainability and operational goals for our customers.”

