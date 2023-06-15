GM’s BrightDrop electric delivery vans launch with FedEx Express Canada

By

FedEx Express Canada recently launched its first 50 BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric delivery vehicles in Toronto. FedEx Express Canada aims to convert its entire parcel pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet to zero-emissions cars by 2040.

The first 50 BrightDrop vehicles will service Toronto, Montreal, and Surrey. The delivery company plans to expand its BrightDrop fleet as it builds out charging infrastructure at FedEx locations across Canada.

“FedEx Express Canada is proud of the role we’re playing to help our company work toward the goal of carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040,” said Dean Jamieson, vice president of operations at FedEx Express Canada. “Working with companies like BrightDrop that are helping to build these solutions, right here in our own backyard, shows how Canada is helping to bring more sustainable solutions to life across a variety of industries.”

General Motors announced it started delivering the BrightDrop Zevo 600 in April 2023. It is the first mass-produced electric delivery van. GM is a big name in the commercial vehicle market, and the BrightDrop Zevo 600 might be a play at keeping its place in the market.

“Our customers have ambitious sustainability goals, and they’re under extreme pressure to deliver on them,” said Steve Hornyak, chief commercial officer, BrightDrop. “The quicker we can electrify commercial fleets, the quicker we’ll help combat climate change. We’re laser-focused on scaling production to deliver for our customers and the planet.”

General Motors aims to produce 50,000 BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery vans annually by 2025. Besides FedEx, the legacy automaker has partnered with Walmart, Hertz, and DHL Express on the project. The BrightDrop Zevo 600 directly competes with Rivian’s Amazon Delivery van and Ford’s electric van segment.

