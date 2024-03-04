BYD launches latest Yuan Plus with cheaper $16,640 price tag

By

BYD has launched the latest version of its Yuan Plus, called the Atto 3 in some markets, sporting a significantly lower sticker price than the cheapest trim from the electric SUV’s previous iteration.

On Monday, BYD launched the Yuan Plus Glory Edition RMB 119,800 (~$16,640) in a post on Weibo, boasting a price tag that’s nearly 12 percent lower than the SUV’s previous Champion Edition, which was priced at RMB 135,800 (~$18,862). The news comes after the automaker launched the Yuan Plus in 2022, and after the electric vehicle (EV) has become a best-seller in multiple countries.

Beyond being the Chinese automaker’s first electric SUV, the Yuan Plus is also the first model to be produced for the global market, which is available in multiple countries throughout Europe.

Interested parties in China can buy the Yuan Plus Glory Edition in five variants, ranging in price from RMB 119,800 (~$16,640) to RMB 147,800 (~$20,529). The previous Champion addition also featured five variants, with the highest upgrade version of the SUV starting at RMB 163,800 (~$22,751).

Buyers can also choose from new black exterior and interior color options, and BYD says it has also made improvements to its voice calling features. The electric SUV includes the same overall size specifications, and the same battery pack options. The bottom two variants sport a battery pack with 49.92 kWh of capacity, while the top three trim options feature a pack with 60.48 kWh of capacity for up to 510 kilometers (~317 miles) of range.

BYD doesn’t plan to enter the U.S. market anytime soon, according to one executive, who cites the country’s “complicated, confusing” market and a slowdown in EV adoption as reasons why. U.S. automaker Tesla and BYD remain the top two EV sellers in the world by a wide margin, and BYD is aiming for a sales target of 4 million units this year.

