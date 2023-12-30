Canoo delivers first Oklahoma-built vehicles to the state

By

Electric vehicle (EV) startup Canoo has made a number of initial vehicle delivery deals throughout the past year or so, with the latest delivery going to the state of Oklahoma.

After Canoo said last month that it would be delivering the first three Oklahoma-built Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDVs) to the state, the units have officially been delivered, according to a press release from the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) shared on Friday.

The EVs will each go to a different state office, with one going to OMES, another to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the third to the Department of Corrections. The LDVs were produced at the company’s new Oklahoma City factory using battery modules built at a facility located in Pryor.

According to the press release, the state purchased the Canoo LDVs at a total of $119,850, or $39,950 per vehicle. The LDVs also represent the first commercial vehicles produced in Oklahoma since a General Motors (GM) closed in 2006, as highlighted by state Governor J. Kevin Stitt upon the recent delivery.

“For the first time in 17 years, vehicle manufacturing is back in Oklahoma,” Stitt said in the press release. “As we find new efficiencies within the fleet, Canoo’s new Oklahoma-made electric vehicles align perfectly with our fleet modernization goals, and I couldn’t be more excited to see them on the roads. I’m grateful for the team at OMES who are working hard to deliver taxpayers more for their money while finding ambitious new ways to improve our fleet.”

The deliveries come as Oklahoma looks to modernize its vehicle fleet, with Stitt considering that to be one of the top priorities for the state. The initiative to replace old vehicles with more environmentally friendly options has been well underway, and state agencies are expecting to save on maintenance with the Oklahoma-built EVs.

“Oklahoma is hub for the creation of new and innovative technologies, and Canoo is a global leader in electric vehicle development,” writes Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, secretary of Workforce and Economic Development. “Beyond innovation, Canoo is creating over 1,300 jobs in Oklahoma, marking a significant economic impact for the state. I look forward to our continued partnership and am excited to welcome these new vehicles to the state.”

In its press release announcing the delivery plans last month, Canoo said that the deliveries were a part of a larger agreement with the state that could eventually include the delivery of up to 1,000 vehicles.

Canoo also delivered early orders to the U.S. Army last December, and the automaker secured a contract with NASA earlier this year to deliver three of its LDVs to the Kennedy Space Center. The automaker has also garnered a number of other fleet orders from companies like Walmart, Zeeba, Primetime Shuttle and more.

