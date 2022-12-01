Canoo delivers first units to U.S. Army

By

Canoo has delivered its first Light Tactical Vehicles to the U.S. Army for testing and demonstration purposes.

Canoo, amongst its countless commercial orders, has received an order for vehicles from the U.S. Army after winning a competitive contract. Now, the company has begun to deliver its first units to the Army for testing and demonstration use. Along with it, Canoo is showing off the flexibility and usefulness of its EV platform to other sectors of the market.

In July this year, Canoo won a contract with the U.S. Army to supply the military branch with an undisclosed number of electric vehicles, specifically Canoo’s Light Tactical Vehicles. Today they delivered some of the first units, sporting an open back cargo/seating area, offroad tires, and traditional tan paint color.

Credit: Canoo

The vehicle differs from Canoo’s Lifestyle Vehicle, which is available to retail consumers and commercial customers. The open cargo area, reminiscent of the Canoo Pickup, allows maximum cargo capacity. Another critical engineering choice is a series of mounting racks meant to help transform the vehicle from flatbed to pickup, or even into a ramp. Finally, the vehicle has increased ground clearance and larger 32-inch offroad tires to help it manage any offroad environment.

Few other specifications were made public about the vehicle, but the company stated that the Canoo Light Tactical Vehicle produces 600 horsepower via an all-wheel-drive system. According to the company’s press release, more specifications will be released as it delivers more units.

Canoo CEO Tony Aquila took the occasion to point out not only the vehicle’s strength as a tactical vehicle but its flexibility to meet whatever customers throw at it, “the LTV is another milestone proving the power of our technology and how it can be used, even in tactical situations,” said Mr. Aquila, “this is a winning algorithm for our customers and company.”

The U.S. Military and numerous other parts of the government have made an apparent effort to electrify their vast fleets of vehicles (at least for the most part). And while, at least in terms of defense, electric options are not always viable, it is great to see the Department of Defence implementing change where possible.

Indeed a rags-to-riches story. Canoo continues to amaze, not only with its vehicle’s flexibility but with the business’s resiliency. Only months ago, the company was on the edge of bankruptcy; now, Canoo is flush with retail orders and is vastly expanding its production capabilities via new facilities. Here’s to hoping the company can continue to find success in the coming year as they introduce the vehicle to the public.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Canoo delivers first units to U.S. Army