CATL launches Qilin EV battery cell for faster charging

On Thursday, Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), announced that mass production of its most current product, Qilin, is efficient and enables electric cars to travel longer. CATL expects to begin production next year.

The Qilin battery achieves a new record for volume-based utilization efficiency at over 72%. In other words, cells make up 72 percent of the battery pack ready for installation. The volume utilization efficiency was 50 percent when CATL unveiled the first iteration of cell-to-pack (CtP) technology in 2019. It achieves the highest integration level ever seen by efficiently delivering a range of more than 1,000 kilometers.

Due to rising metal prices, CATL, a battery provider to automakers like Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW, and Nio, had a 24 percent decline in first-quarter net profit. CATL anticipates a higher profit margin in the second quarter.

CATL wants to sustain its leading position in the face of competition from rivals like BYD, which announced in June they will begin providing batteries to Tesla. BYD is one of the biggest sellers of new energy vehicles in China.

Lian Yubo, executive vice president of BYD’s automotive engineering research institute, admires Tesla. “Tesla is a very successful company no matter what, BYD respects Tesla, and we admire Tesla. We are good friends with Elon Musk and will soon supply him with batteries. We are friends.”

CATL is approving locations in the US to produce electric vehicle batteries as it accelerates its international expansion.

Qilin anticipates hitting the market and producing large quantities of its batteries in 2023. The company says, “CATL remains focused on technological ingenuity and independent innovation, aiming to promote the overtaking of fossil fuel vehicles by electric ones.”

