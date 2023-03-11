ChatGPT could make an appearance on future GM vehicles

By

Through its collaboration with Microsoft, General Motors (GM) is exploring the use of ChatGPT in its future vehicles.

Like its partner Microsoft, GM believes the AI chatbot could revolutionize how people interact with technology in their everyday lives, including their cars. “ChatGPT is going to be in everything,” says GM Vice President Scott Miller in a comment to Reuters. Now, the automaker is exploring using the technology in future vehicles.

GM has not been specific regarding the functionality ChatGPT could add to its vehicles, but from the limited examples provided, it is certainly promising. Not only could ChatGPT vastly improve vehicle voice commands but it could be used in conjunction with home and phone integration to allow significantly more and more useful commands. Everything from “open my garage door” to “plan a route to the doctor’s office and reserve a charging spot for me when I get there” could be implemented.

GM quickly pointed out that ChatGPT could do much more than simple voice commands. By integrating with more emerging technologies, GM believes ChatGPT could help its vehicles feel fresh and new for longer.

Strangely, this is a unique approach to using AI in the automotive space. Numerous automakers, including Tesla, are primarily focused on implementing AI within autonomous driving, but few have explored its use in infotainment or customer experiences. But this might not be the case for long.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is reportedly assembling a team of AI researchers to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a project he previously helped co-found. It should be noted that no official announcements regarding this team or project have been made.

As AI continues to become an essential part of our everyday lives, it is only a matter of time before it integrates with our vehicles. And while that effort currently circles around its implementation in autonomous driving, GM and ChatGPT show that won’t be the case forever.

