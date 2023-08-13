Cruise explains driverless robotaxi traffic fiasco in San Francisco

By

On Friday night, as many as 10 Cruise driverless robotaxis ended up stopping in San Francisco’s North Beach. The incident caused traffic to back up, and it left skeptics questioning the city’s recent decision to allow driverless robotaxis to operate 24/7 in San Francisco.

Social media posts about the incident depicted multiple Cruise robotaxis stopped in the middle of Grant Avenue. The robotaxis had their hazards engaged, and they were blocking other vehicles from moving.

Responding to the incident, Cruise stated that the issue was the result of “wireless connectivity issues,” which immobilized the driverless robotaxis. Interestingly enough, San Francisco police confirmed that the cell connectivity issues experienced by the robotaxis were caused by the large number of people at the Outside Lands music festival.

Well, here are about ten @cruise driverless vehicles stopping traffic dead on Grant Avenue and spilling over to Columbus Avenue and Vallejo Street. I don’t remember voting for this. Do you? @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/C9ow7lWD0m — 🅸🆃’🆂 🅵🆁🅸🆂🅲🅾︎ (@Gregster56) August 12, 2023

Cruise, for its part, noted that it was investigating the incident. The company also apologized to those who were affected. “We are actively investigating and working on solutions to prevent this from happening again and apologize to those impacted,” Cruise noted in a statement.

Based on a text message exchange between San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin and a Cruise government affairs manager, which was reviewed by the San Francisco Chronicle, the cellular connection issues impacted the company’s capability to remotely redirect the robotaxis. Peskin reportedly noted that around 10 cars came to a halt at the intersection.

As part of Cruise’s efforts to avoid the same incident from happening in the future, Peskin noted that the robotaxi operator is considering the creation of its own cell phone network just for its San Francisco operations. Such an initiative would likely be helpful, as Cruise would likely be ramping its operations in the city in the near future.

Interestingly enough, the incident in San Francisco’s North Beach happened just a day after the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) voted to lift all restrictions for Cruise and Waymo’s full commercialization in San Francisco.

Cruise explains driverless robotaxi traffic fiasco in San Francisco