How to Watch Elon Musk’s Q&A at Bosch Connected World 2024

Bosch Connected World (BCW) 2024 is set to start on February 28th and 29th in Berlin, Germany. BCW 2024 promises to be a hub of innovation and insight into technology and connectivity. Elon Musk is slated to take the spotlight at Bosch Connected World 2024 as the closing speaker.

Elon Musk’s online presence at BCW 2024 is noteworthy as he will engage in a Q&A session while in attendance. During the Q&A, Musk will discuss the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and the future landscape of electric mobility within the automotive industry. His insights are poised to provide invaluable perspectives for industry professionals, enthusiasts, and curious minds alike.

Attendees and enthusiasts can partake in the excitement of BCW 2024 from the comfort of their homes or offices, thanks to the option for online attendance. BCW 2024 offers a “Freemium” ticket for those unable to attend the event physically. It is available for €0.

The Freemium ticket grants holders access to features designed to enhance their virtual experience. It includes the following:

Live Stream of Conference – Witness Elon Musk’s Q&A session and other keynote presentations in real time.

Personalized Program – Tailor your BCW 2024 experience to align with your interests and preferences.

Online Exhibition – Explore the virtual exhibition space, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies.

On-Demand Content – Enjoy access to BCW 2024m content even after the event concludes, available for up to one month.

Matchmaking Tools – Connect with like-minded individuals and potential collaborators through BCW’s matchmaking tools.

Interaction with Attendees – Engage in discussions, network with industry professionals, and foster meaningful connections within the BCW community.

Bosch Connected World 2024 offers a platform for thought leaders, industry experts, and enthusiasts to converge and explore the forefront of technology. With Elon Musk’s eagerly anticipated Q&A session on the horizon and the convenience of online attendance options, this event promises to be an excellent opportunity for anyone passionate about the future of connectivity and mobility.

How to Watch Elon Musk’s Q&A at Bosch Connected World 2024