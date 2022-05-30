Tesla’s Elon Musk shares his support for past candidates, explains why he’s voting Republican in November

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared some interesting tidbits about his past political leanings, as well as the reason why he’s voting Republican this coming November. Musk posted his thoughts about the matter on Twitter this Monday.

Musk’s comments came after he posted a message about Memorial Day, which he noted was a time to remember “those who fell to preserve the light of freedom.” The post triggered a lot of replies, some of which accused the CEO of not really caring for freedom because otherwise, he “wouldn’t be supporting Donald Trump.”

I support free speech, but not any one candidate. In fact, I gave money to & voted for Hillary & then voted for Biden.



However, given unprovoked attacks by leading Democrats against me & a very cold shoulder to Tesla & SpaceX, I intend to vote Republican in November. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2022

Musk proceeded to correct these accusations immediately, noting that while he supports free speech, he does not support a single candidate. He then revealed that he actually donated and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential elections. This time, however, Musk stated that this would not be the case.

Musk noted that his support for Republicans this coming election came after “unprovoked attacks by leading Democrats against me and a very cold shoulder to Tesla and SpaceX.” These sentiments are quite accurate, as several Democrats have accused Musk of “dodging taxes” despite his $11 billion tax bill last year and the Biden administration refusing to acknowledge both Tesla and SpaceX’s accomplishments.

While Musk may seem like he’s being extremely sensitive, the things he outlined are actually a gross simplification of the attacks and shade that his ventures have been dealing with for years. These involve EV incentives that discriminate against Tesla’s non-union workers, the administration’s narrative that GM is leading the EV revolution, and the NHTSA hiring an openly anti-Tesla advocate, to name a few.

Yeah, the public has no idea how much Tesla and SpaceX have been attacked/undermined, because we aren’t unionized (yet offer highest pay in industry!) and this administration would rather a company be dead than not unionized — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2022

Musk’s stance on these matter is clear: “Yeah, the public has no idea how much Tesla and SpaceX have been attacked/undermined, because we aren’t unionized (yet offer highest pay in industry!) and this administration would rather a company be dead than not unionized,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Fortunately, the market does seem to favor Musk and his companies. Tesla remains at the top of the electric vehicle market, and SpaceX is still saving the US government a lot of money due to its reusable rockets. The narrative may suggest that Musk and his companies are draining the country, but consumers and prominent agencies such as NASA seem to trust Tesla and SpaceX just fine.

