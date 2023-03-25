Elon Musk listed as Featured Speaker for 2023 POSSIBLE event

By

Elon Musk has been listed as a Featured Speaker for the 2023 POSSIBLE Event hosted by NBC Universal.

Musk will join Linda Yaccarino of NBCUniversal on April 18 in Miami to discuss Twitter and how it will shape marketers, culture, and other conversations.

Musk will also discuss the role Twitter, the social media platform he purchased last year, plays in cultural conversations.

The event will be called “Twitter 2.0: From Conversations to Partnerships.”

Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last year, aimed to make the social media platform an inclusive arena for free speech and has made numerous changes to the site since taking it over.

One of the most notable changes that Musk has spoken of is the neutrality that Twitter 2.0 has displayed with political parties. The Tesla CEO has always maintained that an ideal platform would make political figures from both sides would be equally upset.

“For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally,” Musk said.

Along with Musk, other featured speakers include Jon Bon Jovi, LL Cool J, Alex Rodriguez, and a lineup of other experts in marketing, brand building, entrepreneurship, and communications.

Musk is commonly included in interesting events as a speaker. Most recently, he was a speaker at the 2023 World Government Summit in Dubai, where he discussed Twitter, Education, Social Media, and Artificial Intelligence.

You can watch Musk’s entire appearance and the WGS earlier this year below.

