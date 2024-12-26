Rivian might have paid a huge price for its $6 billion DoE loan

By

Rivian Automotive may end up paying a huge price for its $6 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy.

As per recent reports, Rivian appears to have agreed to terms that lean heavily towards unionization to secure its high-profile DoE loan.

Strings Attached:

In September, President Joe Biden issued an order directing agencies to prioritize projects that promote “positive labor-management relations” with “agreements designed to facilitate first collective bargaining agreements, voluntary union recognition, and neutrality by the employer with respect to union organizing,” as noted in a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Rivian has reportedly entered into a neutrality agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW), as noted in a Bloomberg News report. With the agreement in place, Rivian will not oppose unionization at its Illinois plant once certain profitability benchmarks are met.

Ford also agreed to a similar neutrality agreement with the UAW for its Tennessee EV plant. The DoE recently gave Ford-SK On a $9.6 billion loan for their battery venture.

Between the Lines:

The union push could exacerbate Rivian’s financial difficulties, with the company currently losing $107,043 per vehicle sold. Rivian currently faces challenges against profitable, non-unionized competitors such as Tesla.

Rivian anticipates profitability through EV credit sales, but this strategy might falter if the incoming Trump administration modifies EV mandates.

