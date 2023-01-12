Elon Musk prioritizes Tesla over Twitter, internal note reveals

By

Elon Musk is prioritizing Tesla over Twitter.

An internal note seen by The New York Times revealed the Tesla and Twitter CEO emailed Twitter employees informing them that he would be available for meetings after finishing “most of my Tesla work.” He also reminded them that he must approve all product design and engineering changes “no matter how small.”

“We are going to agonize until we achieve as close to the perfect product as possible,” he wrote in the note.

The note comes at a time when Tesla investors, both large and small, have contemplated whether Musk’s priority is Tesla, the electric automaker he helped build into a global force, or Twitter, the social media platform he acquired to help maintain free speech.

Several Tesla investors and supporters have been concerned that Elon Musk has been prioritizing the social media company over the electric vehicle maker. Tesla’s third-largest retail investor, Leo KoGuan, has been speaking out against Elon Musk and his promotion of Twitter as a platform for free speech.

Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO Tesla needs and deserves to have working full time CEO What Tesla BOD should do, do nothing? Elon will find his own successor under BOD independent supervision https://t.co/AJSvij9ncP — KoGuan Leo (@KoguanLeo) December 14, 2022

Another investor, Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki, said that Elon Musk erased $600 billion of Tesla’s wealth. In response, the Tesla CEO pointed out that the electric vehicle maker is “executing better than ever.” He added that Tesla doesn’t control the Federal Reserve, which, he said, is the real problem.

At the end of 2022, TSLA shares closed at $123.18 per share, marking 2022 as a rough year for Tesla’s stocks. Tesla’s stock dropped so low that Guinness World Records announced that Elon Musk set a record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. However, Elon Musk has continued to assure supporters that Tesla is standing on solid ground.

Tesla is executing better than ever! We don’t control the Federal Reserve. That is the real problem here. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

Long-term fundamentals are extremely strong. Short-term market madness is unpredictable. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022

In December, he said that he would ensure Tesla shareholders benefit from Twitter long-term. He emphasized this during a Twitter Spaces conversation about Tesla when Gerber brought up Elon Musk’s being MIA at Tesla.

“I was back in Austin just last week. There is literally not a single important Tesla meeting I have missed this entire time. I’m not MIA,” he said.

He added that he thinks Tesla will weather any upcoming economic storm better than other companies. “If you are a ship in the storm, even if you have a great ship, you are still going to be hit. There is latency in the supply chain.”

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

