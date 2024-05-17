Xiaomi planning double shifts for SU7 production in June: report

By

Electric vehicle newcomer Xiaomi is putting the pedal to the metal to keep pace with the demand for its debut model, the all-electric SU7 sedan. As per recent reports, Xiaomi’s Beijing factory is expected to switch to a double-shift production schedule next month, doubling daily operating hours and potentially pushing monthly output close to 20,000 units.

The update was posted by local media outlet Cailian, which cited multiple sources reportedly familiar with the matter. Interestingly enough, the news comes after Xiaomi announced that it had delivered its 10,000th SU7 sedan. The company also noted that SU7 customers are now facing extended wait times for their orders, with some having to wait 30-37 weeks before they can take delivery of their car.

As per Cailian, Xiaomi will be extending daily operations from 8 to 16 hours in its Beijing plant. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun previously noted that the facility has the capacity to produce 40 SU7s per hour, which translates to a new vehicle being produced every 76 seconds, as noted in a CNEV Post report. If the facility operates on a 16-hour schedule, Xiaomi could see a potential monthly output of almost 20,000 units.

In preparation for its increased production plans, Xiaomi has reportedly been hiring additional assembly line workers. The company also conducted equipment maintenance during the Labor Day holiday. The company is also collaborating with parts suppliers, boosting orders by 80% for some components. One category of parts for the SU7 reportedly saw an increase in orders from 10,000 to 18,000 sets per month.

The high demand for the SU7, launched in late March, comes as a welcome surprise for Xiaomi. The electric car comes in three trims, with a starting price of around $29,850, which undercuts rivals like the Giga Shanghai-made Tesla Model 3 sedan. During the SU7’s unveiling, the Xiaomi CEO admitted that the vehicle was benchmarked against the Model 3. He also noted that the SU7’s target buyers would be car owners looking to upgrade their Model 3 sedans.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Xiaomi planning double shifts for SU7 production in June: report