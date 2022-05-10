EV Readiness Index Study shows which U.S. States are most prepared for an electrified future

By

Perhaps one of the most crucial parts of the transition to electric vehicles as a nation is each state’s ability to commit to an electrified future. As some areas were quick to adapt to EVs due to their geographic location in relation to the most innovative companies, others are well off the pace and are possibly years away from being even remotely prepared. A new survey that reveals the EV Readiness Index, a 1-5 ranking in several factors that effectively grades a state’s preparedness for an electrified future, shows that many states are on their way, only a few are ready, and several are nowhere close.

LeasePlan USA, a self-proclaimed “Car-as-a-Service” company, released the results of its EV Readiness Index study in the United States. All fifty states, including Washington DC, were assessed.

The Index ranks each state on a weighted scale, scoring between 1 and 5 points based on five factors: favorable state legislation and incentives, EV penetration, Charger-to-Vehicle ratio, public charger availability, and climate suitability. States with scores between 20 and 25 were considered to be “EV Ready,” while between 15 and 19.9 points were labeled “EV Accepted.” Between 10 and 14.9 points would be graded “EV Progressive,” while the worst states, which scored anything less than 10 points, were recognized as “Least EV Ready.”

The study recognized three states as the most prepared: Nevada, Mississippi, and Hawaii “mainly due to top scores in climate suitability, but also reporting better than average scores in charger suitability,” the study said. However, no state scored between 20 and 25 points, constituting it “EV Ready.”

The least ready states were Idaho, Alaska, and Minnesota, which scored only 1 out of a possible 5 points in climate suitability, EV penetration, and Charger-to-Vehicle ratio. Idaho and Alaska also scored poorly in state legislation and incentives that would promote EV ownership.

Surprisingly, California was only considered “EV Progressive,” with its score being 14.5 points. It scored a perfect 5 out of 5 in terms of EV penetration as it has a 2.99 percent market share of electric vehicles in the overall passenger vehicle market. Hawaii at 2.20 percent and Washington at 1.80 percent joined California as the states with the best EV penetration. Mississippi, North Dakota, and West Virginia were the states with the worst EV penetration, scoring 0.09 percent, 0.10 percent, and 0.11 percent, respectively.

Only two states scored above 2 points in the Laws & Incentives portion of the study: California with a perfect 5 and New York with 3. California has a whopping 134 forms of legislation or purchasing incentives favorable to EVs, while New York has 42. “A great example from California is the Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PEV) Rebates for Fleet Vehicles offered by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD). SMUD offers rebates to businesses for the purchase of new commercial light-, medium-, and heavy-duty PEVs, ranging from $750 per vehicle for Class 1-2b and passenger vehicles, up to $15,000 per vehicle for Class 8 assets,” the study states.

All Fifty States and Washington D.C. Ranked

Each state will be listed in order by score from high to low, followed by a dash. The next five numbers will coordinate with the scores from 1-5 in the following categories: Law & Incentives, EV Penetration, Charger-to-Vehicle ratio, Charger Availability, and Climate Suitability.

Nevada – 15.50 – 2, 2, 1, 3, 5 Mississippi – 15.0 – 1, 1, 3, 3, 5 Hawaii – 15.0 – 1, 3, 1, 2, 5 Massachusetts – 14.50 – 2, 2, 2, 4, 3 California – 14.50 – 5, 3, 1, 1, 5 North Carolina – 14.25 – 2, 1, 1, 3, 5 South Carolina – 14.00 – 1, 1, 1, 3, 5 Alabama – 14.00 – 1, 1, 1, 3, 5 Georgia 14.00 – 1, 1, 1, 3, 5 Louisiana – 14.00 – 1, 1, 1, 3, 5 Arizona – 14.00 – 2, 2, 1, 2, 5 Missouri – 13.50 – 1, 1, 3, 4, 3 New York – 13.50 – 3, 1, 2, 4, 3 Wyoming – 13.00 – 1, 1, 5, 3, 3 Washington D.C. – 12.75 – 1, 2, 2, 3, 3 Texas – 12.75 – 2, 1, 1, 2, 5 West Virginia – 12.50 – 1, 1, 4, 3, 3 Colorado – 12.50 – 2, 2, 1, 3, 3 Tennessee – 12.50 – 1, 1, 1, 3, 4 Florida – 12.50 – 1, 1, 1, 2, 5 Utah – 12.25 – 1, 2, 1, 3, 3 Kansas – 12.00 – 1, 1, 3, 3, 3 Maine – 12.00 – 1, 1, 3, 3, 3 Rhode Island – 12.00 – 1, 1, 3, 3, 3 Arkansas – 12.00 – 1, 1, 3, 3, 3 Iowa – 11.50 – 1, 1, 2, 3, 3 Oklahoma – 11.50 – 1, 1, 2, 3, 3 Connecticut – 11.25 – 2, 1, 1, 3, 3 Maryland – 11.25 – 2, 1, 1, 3, 3 Virginia – 11.25 – 2, 1, 1, 3, 3 Michigan – 11.00 – 1, 1, 1, 3 ,3 Ohio – 11.00 – 1, 1, 1, 3, 3 Nebraska – 11.00 – 1, 1, 1, 3 ,3 Indiana – 11.00 – 1, 1, 1, 3, 3 Pennsylvania – 11.00 – 1, 1, 1, 3, 3 New Hampshire – 11.00 – 1, 1, 1, 3, 3 Delaware – 11.00 – 1, 1, 1, 3, 3 Kentucky – 11.00 – 1, 1, 1, 3, 3 New Mexico – 11.00 – 1, 1, 1, 3, 3 New Jersey – 11.00 – 2, 2, 1, 2, 3 Oregon – 11.00 – 2, 2, 1, 2, 3 Washington – 11.00 – 2, 2, 1, 2, 3 Vermont – 10.50 – 2, 2, 3, 3, 1 North Dakota – 10.00 – 1, 1, 5, 3, 1 Illinois – 9.50 – 1, 1, 1, 2, 3 South Dakota – 9.00 – 1, 1, 3, 3, 1 Montana – 8.50 – 1, 1, 2, 3, 1 Wisconsin – 8.25 – 2, 1, 1, 3, 1 Minnesota – 8.25 – 2, 1, 1, 3, 1 Alaska – 8.00 – 1, 1, 1, 3, 1 Idaho – 8.00 – 1,1, 1, 3, 1

