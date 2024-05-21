Fire at Tesla’s Fremont factory contained, no injuries reported

By

A fire that broke out at Tesla’s factory in Northern California has been contained, and while it was determined to have started in an oven, additional details are still under investigation.

On Monday evening around 5:00 p.m., Fremont firefighters responded to a two-alarm commercial in a two-story building at Tesla’s Fremont factory. Crews were able to “knock down” the fire within an hour of arrival, according to details from Fremont Fire Department spokesperson Aisha Knowles, in an email to Teslarati.

Knowles says the fire started inside an oven, though the department is still investigating its exact cause and nature. In addition, all employees were accounted for, per Tesla representatives on-site at the time of the fire, and there weren’t any reported injuries.

Additionally, Tesla employees who were in the impacted building were evacuated at the time of the fire. It’s not clear at this point how many units were deployed to the scene, though aerial shots from KTVU show around two fire engines and two department trucks near the plant’s on-site Supercharger station.

In 2021, a small fire also broke out with one of Tesla’s Giga Press casting machines in Fremont, though no injuries were reported. Later that month, filings showed that Tesla added additional precautions to help prevent the issue from happening again.

Last week, Tesla celebrated reaching a production milestone of three million electric vehicles (EVs) built by its Fremont and Nevada factories, a little under two years after the plant surpassed two million EVs produced.

On its website, Tesla calls Fremont its “hub for Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y production,” being one of the most productive automotive plants in the U.S. The factory has faced some scrutiny and legal action from California authorities over the years, over its paint shop emissions, and its handling of certain hazardous wastes.

