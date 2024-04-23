GM raises 2024 financial guidance on Q1 revenue

By

General Motors (GM) has detailed its first-quarter financial results for the year, citing its gas vehicles and continued growth of electric vehicle (EV) business and software-based platform development.

GM reported its Q1 2024 results on Tuesday, raising its overall guidance on full-year vehicle deliveries, and reporting a revenue increase of 8 percent year-over-year to $43 billion. The automaker also said it achieved consistent revenue growth over the last two years, resulting in a CAGR of over 15 percent.

“Globally, our team is leaning into every opportunity with a focus on profitability to build on our strong start to 2024,” wrote CEO Mary Barra in her letter to shareholders. “That’s why we’re raising our full-year earnings, earnings per share and free cash flow guidance.”

“We have ICE launches around the world that will build on our strengths in pickups and SUVs, including the Chevrolet Spin and S10 in South America, the Chevrolet Equinox and Buick GL8 plug-in hybrids in China, and the Chevrolet Traverse, Equinox, Tahoe and Suburban in North America, as well as the Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia.”

GM’s updated 2024 financial guidance

The automaker said the updated financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending ranging from $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion, including investments in the company’s battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.

GM also highlighted its work to relaunch Cruise, after an accident involving one of its robotaxis in October left a pedestrian severely injured. The automaker has been highlighting greater transparency and a culture of public safety in its attempts to re-launch the service, as it awaits a response from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on a recent hearing.

Overall, the report highlighted the company’s focus on ICE vehicles, as much of the EV industry struggles.

“There … is the reality that the pricing is staying stronger for longer than anybody anticipated,” said ACR Alpine Capital Research Manager Tim Piechowski (via Reuters).

“The engine of the company is truck and SUV at this point,” he added. “They’re just generating substantial profit and free cash flow that will continue to fund the initiatives in EV. Full steam ahead.”

You can see GM’s Q1 2024 financial results here, along with Barra’s letter to shareholders here. Additionally, you can see GM’s full earnings deck for the financial report here.

