Fisker delivers first Ocean all-electric SUV

Fisker announced today that it delivered the first Ocean all-electric SUV unit to a customer in Denmark.

The first Fisker customer to take delivery of the Ocean SUV had the unique opportunity to have the vehicle handed over to them by CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker, who said he was “super excited to be in Copenhagen” to help complete the first delivery.

Fisker unveiled the all-electric Ocean SUV in November 2021 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, and detailed three new configurations that are all tailored for different driving styles. It was an exciting vehicle because of Fisker’s hype for its efficiency and range, and the premium SUV class is widely popular across the world.

It enters a sector that is filled with incredibly stiff competition, including the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E, among others. The crossover and small SUV sector is extremely popular because the vehicles can offer sedan-like performance with spacious interiors, fit for travelers or parents who need the extra space.

Many automakers have focused on the electric SUV market as it seems that those models will sell the best based on consumer preferences. Ford, for example, has the Mustang Mach-E and its all-electric F-150 Lightning, which is the electric version of its most popular vehicle, the F-Series pickup.

Fisker had the Ocean SUV’s range tested using the WLTP system in March, with the results showing 440 miles of range on a full charge. This would give owners the ability to drive from New York to Boston and back on a single charge, for context.

Fisker has a high demand for its vehicle, and it believes it has the production chops to handle it. Fisker listed its production goal as 42,400 units for 2023, enough to handle a considerable portion of the over 62,000 vehicle orders it has.

