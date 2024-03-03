Ford recalls F-150 Lightning units over fire risk from loose or missing nut

By

Ford is recalling over 200 F-150 Lightning units due to a loose or missing retention nut on the high-voltage battery that could increase the risk of a fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last month issued a recall notice affecting as many as 216 F-150 Lightning units. The affected vehicles, produced between October 31, 2022 and August 2, 2023, may have one or more missing or loose retention nuts on the high-voltage battery junction box bus bars, potentially causing electrical arcing and increasing fire risk, according to the report.

“Missing or loose retention nuts on the high voltage battery junction box bus bars in the high voltage battery pack may result in electrical arcing, which can increase the risk of fire,” the agency writes in the defect notice. “In addition, a ‘Stop Safely Now’ message may occur in the instrument cluster followed by loss of motive power, which can increase the risk of a crash.”

The report also says that the issue was caused by one or more of the retention nuts on the high-voltage battery junction box bus bars potentially having been removed in error during a re-work operation. Although the recall could affect up to 216 F-150 Lightning units, only 20 percent of them are estimated to have the defect.

The NHTSA Recall number for the F-150 Lightning issue is 24V-144, while the manufacturer recall number is 24S11.

In order to fix the issue, owners will need to bring the affected F-150 Lightning to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the high-voltage battery junction box bus bars inspected for the loose or missing nut. The service will be performed at no charge, and the NHTSA says that it notified dealers on February 26, 2024, and that it will mail owner letters on March 18, 2024.

See the full defect notice from the NHTSA below.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Ford recalls F-150 Lightning units over fire risk from loose or missing nut