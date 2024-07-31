By

Ford has secured approval from the European Commission to deploy its driver-assist system, BlueCruise, in 15 European countries. The announcement was shared by Ford CEO Jim Farley in a post on social media platform X.

“BlueCruise road trips across Europe just got easier. With the European Commission’s approval, Ford’s BlueCruise is now available in 15 European countries (17 countries globally, including the U.S & Canada). That means customers can access more than 82,744 miles of designated highways across Europe. Proud of the work our global ADAS and BlueCruise team have done to make this possible!” the Ford CEO wrote in his post on X.

In a press release, Ford noted that the hands-free driver-assist system unlocks access to over 82,744 miles of designated highways across Europe, dubbed by the automaker as “Blue Zones.” This should allow Ford owners to take long, convenient road trips across multiple countries, from Sweden to Italy. The veteran American automaker noted that drivers could drive almost 25+ hours across almost 1,864 miles of highways hands-free in Europe.

Specifically, BlueCruise has been approved for use in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Together with the United States and Canada, where BlueCruise has already been deployed, Ford’s driver-assist system is now available in 17 countries globally.

BlueCruise’s approval in 15 European countries stands as the latest milestone for the driver-assist system. Last year, BlueCruise became the first driver-assist suite of its kind to gain regulatory approval when it launched in Great Britain. Ford was also the first automaker to receive approval in Spain to roll out a driver-assist system with hands-free features.

As of date, there are currently over 420,000 BlueCruise-equipped Ford and Lincoln vehicles on the road worldwide. Customers in the United States and Canada have cumulatively spent more than 3.1 million hours operating the system, and they have driven over 213 million cumulative miles to date.

