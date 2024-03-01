Tesla addresses cable concerns at NACS Supercharger sites

By

Tesla has addressed the cable concerns for NACS Supercharger sites.

Tesla recently announced that NACS Supercharger sites are officially open to Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E drivers. Rivian, General Motors, Volvo, and Polestar owners will gain access to Tesla’s NACS Supercharger next month.

Tesla owners have been wondering how other EV brands, like Ford, would use Supercharger stalls, considering their short cables. Unlike Tesla vehicles, other EV brands have placed their charging ports at the front of the car on the opposite side of a Supercharger’s cable.

“Most Supercharger cables at [Tesla] NACS Supercharger sites should be able to reach your EV charge port; however, in some cases, you might have to park over the line in order to charge comfortably,” said Tesla.

The graphic below shows the cable concerns Tesla owners have with other EV brands using Supercharger stalls. Since V3 and V2 Superchargers have shorter cables, a non-Tesla EV would have to use stalls closer to its charging port. As a result, a non-Tesla EV would take up more space at a Supercharger station.

“Avoid parking diagonally to reach the cable and try to obstruct as few charge posts as possible. Charge port locations vary by EV model, which requires cable sharing between adjacent stalls at many sites.

“Tesla is rapidly deploying our latest V4 Supercharger post, which reaches all EVs in the same Supercharger stall. Additionally, we encourage all vehicle manufacturers to standardize charge port locations to the rear driver side or front passenger side,” advised Tesla.

