Ford permits dealers to list EVs below MSRP

Ford is finally permitting car dealers to list electric vehicles (EVs) below MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

The legacy automaker sent a bulletin to dealers, allowing them to advertise EVs below MSRP. Ford also told dealers they no longer require compliance with its strict Minimum Allowable Advertised Price (MAAP).

Cars Direct believes that Ford’s latest decision could result in better prices for electric vehicles since the previous rules prevented dealers from advertising the best prices for consumers. A Ford spokesperson confirmed the change and shared that it was in effect on January 1, 2024.

Ford’s new MSRP rules apply to the Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit.

Ford’s new MSRP advertisement rules could be a good foundation for its next-generation electric vehicles. The current EV market is changing and moving towards more affordable electric vehicles. The recent change gives dealers more flexibility with their EV offerings.

The legacy automaker is now focusing on producing small, more compact EVs that can compete with Tesla’s $25,000 electric vehicle. Other automakers are following the same strategy.

