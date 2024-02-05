Hyundai to begin production of Casper mini EV for Europe in July: report

By

Hyundai is reportedly looking to launch an affordable electric version of its Casper mini SUV in Europe later this year, which is expected to rival other small electric vehicles (EVs) in the market.

Although the Hyundai Casper mini SUV is currently only available in the South Korean market as a gas vehicle, the automaker is expected to share an EV version of the compact vehicle in Europe in Q3, according to sources familiar with the matter in a report from Automotive News Europe.

South Korean newspaper Chosun Daily has said that Hyundai plans to begin production of the Casper EV in July, while deliveries of the vehicle are expected to take place before the end of the year. The publication also says that the Casper EV will include a more affordable lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, featuring a range of about 200-300 km (125-187 miles).

In addition, Head of Hyundai France Lionel Keogh told French publication Auto Moto that the Casper EV will be priced around 20,000 euros, significantly undercutting the automaker’s current most affordable offering, the Kona EV, which is priced starting at 36,400 euros in the German market.

Reports of a 20,000-euro mini EV from Hyundai for the European market have been circulating since 2022, though it was not known that it would be an electric reboot of the Casper. At the time, Hyundai’s marketing lead in Europe, Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, also echoed plans for targeting a 20,000-euro price point:

“Everybody in the industry knows the target of this kind of vehicle is 20,000 euros,” he said during the Automotive News Europe Congress event in Prague.

The EV would come as a competitor to other small battery-electric options in the market, such as the China-built Dacia Spring, the Renault Twingo EV and the Citroen e-C3, as well as taking on soon-to-be-launched options from Chinese automakers like SAIC-owned MG Motors and BYD.

The gas version of the Casper that’s currently available in South Korea measures about 3,595 mm long, 1,595 mm wide and 1,575 mm tall, complying with the country’s “light car” regulations. Camouflaged versions of the Casper have been spotted testing in Europe, seemingly measuring about 200 to 250 mm (eight to 10 inches) larger than the version in the Korean market.

Hyundai is currently building a new EV factory in South Korea, which broke ground in November and is expected to cost around $1.5 billion.

