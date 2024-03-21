Nearly 80% of Tesla Giga Berlin employees speak out against union works council: exec

By

A considerable number of Tesla Giga Berlin employees have spoken out against a trade union works council. The announcement was posted by Tesla Senior Director of Manufacturing for Giga Berlin Andre Thierig in a post on his LinkedIn page.

As per the Giga Berlin executive, nearly 80% of Giga Berlin employees who voted in the works council election opted for non-unionization.

“In the works council election that has just ended, the majority of our workforce spoke out against a trade union works council. I would like to thank all employees for a high voter turnout of almost 80% and their vote for an independent future for the Gigafactory of Berlin-Brandenburg. We will continue to master all challenges together in the future,” Thierig wrote in his LinkedIn post.

As noted in a Reuters report, IG Metall is still poised to take 16 of the 39 seats available in the council. This would make IG Metall the largest group in the Tesla Gruenheide plant works council, but it could mean that the trade union may fall short of gaining the majority. If IG Metall is not able to secure a majority, it would have to partner with another group, Bloomberg News noted.

A Tesla spokesperson reiterated the Giga Berlin executive’s points in a comment, stating that the facility’s workers had “decided in the majority against the union IG Metall.” The spokesperson also noted that Tesla would “continue its successful cooperation with the works council.”

IG Metall district manager Dirk Schulze, for his part, seemed quite satisfied with the results of the vote. He congratulated the workers who won seats in the works council.” You ran a fantastic election campaign in such a short time with a clear and convincing program for better working conditions at Tesla,” Schulze noted. He also stated that the union won votes due to its “clear and convincing program for better working conditions at Tesla.”

As per Bloomberg, IG Metall’s candidates were able to secure 3,516 votes. Candidates from a rival group called Giga United were able to secure 3,201 votes, and candidates from a third group, One Team, secured 1,106 votes.

