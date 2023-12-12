By

Ford plans to cut its F-150 Lightning production by about half in 2024.

“We’ll continue to match production with customer demand,” said a Ford spokeswoman.

The legacy automaker’s new plan for the all-electric F-150 Lighting is to produce about 1,600 units weekly at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. Before its plans changed, the traditional OEM planned to produce around 3,200 all-electric pickup trucks per week. Ford aims to execute its new F-150 Lighting production plans by January 2024.

In a memo obtained by Automotive News, Ford explains its production cut is due to “changing market demand.” The memo also states that the legacy automaker plans to keep its output of gasoline-powered pickup trucks the same.

Ford’s production cut for the F-150 Lighting follows the automaker’s postponement of plans to invest $12 billion in North America’s new electric vehicle manufacturing capacity. In October, Ford stated that customers were no longer willing to pay a premium for electric cars.

In its Q3 2023 earnings report, Ford reported that its Model e electric vehicle unit lost $1.3 billion on an operating basis in the third quarter—double its loss in 2022. The EV unit lost $3.1 billion in the first three quarters of the year, roughly in line with Ford’s $4.5 billion full-year operating loss estimate.

Ford isn’t the only company reducing investments in electric vehicle manufacturing in North America. Battery suppliers, like LG Energy Solution (LGES) and SK On, are slowing their expansion plans in North America’s battery chain, claiming sluggish demand in the electric vehicle market.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Ford cuts F-150 Lightning production for 2024